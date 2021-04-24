Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 1,609 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $52,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.23 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

