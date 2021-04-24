Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 21,292 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $88,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

