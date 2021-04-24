Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 30,857 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Carter’s worth $59,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 444.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $100.46 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

