Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Waters comprises 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Waters worth $109,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Waters by 14.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 11.6% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $306.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.06. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.