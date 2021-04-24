Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $54,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,335.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,159.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,144.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.32 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

