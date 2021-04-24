Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,724 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $92,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day moving average of $245.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

