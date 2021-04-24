Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 52,092 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 52,092 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.05% of American Express worth $58,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.43. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

