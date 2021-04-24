Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.51% of Bruker worth $49,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after buying an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,044,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,491,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

