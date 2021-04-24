botXcoin (BOTX) Price Up 136.3% This Week

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 82.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. botXcoin has a market cap of $378.32 million and approximately $401,150.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, botXcoin has traded up 136.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00063860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00647639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.05 or 0.08089610 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

