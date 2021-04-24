Bounty0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $911,011.84 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $911,011.84 and approximately $39,946.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.75 or 0.00641519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.54 or 0.07648191 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

