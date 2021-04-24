Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Position Cut by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming accounts for approximately 6.6% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Boyd Gaming worth $94,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. 1,005,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

