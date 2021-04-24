Bridge Oracle (BRG) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $26.25 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00267619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.02 or 0.01015202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,292.55 or 1.00107896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.00624649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

