Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,643,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,534,000 after buying an additional 117,451 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

