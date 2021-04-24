Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,485 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of -600.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

