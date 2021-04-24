British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

