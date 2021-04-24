Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $284.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.40 million and the lowest is $283.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $409.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 73.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $334,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $240.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.