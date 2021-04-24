Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce earnings per share of ($1.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

