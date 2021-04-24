Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post $3.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $15.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $85.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

ABUS stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $313.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

