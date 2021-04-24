Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $6.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report $6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock opened at $466.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.33 and a 200-day moving average of $433.08. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.