Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $166.14.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

