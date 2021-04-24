Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of HALO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.46. 633,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

