Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.16.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $564.63 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $139.86 and a 52-week high of $564.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.