Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $34.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.05 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $137.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $141.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $140.96 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

