Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 108,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.