Brokerages Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.61. NIKE reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 196.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. NIKE has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

