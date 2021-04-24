Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

PDCO stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

