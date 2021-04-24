Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.67. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 921,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

