Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. SPX has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

