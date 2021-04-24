Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.73. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.06. 613,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $185.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

