Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.61). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $7.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 263,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,882. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

In related news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,865 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.