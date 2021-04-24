Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

