Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Upland Software stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,311,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,806,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,049 shares of company stock worth $14,642,212. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $9,408,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 144,842 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 137,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

