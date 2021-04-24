Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $554.56 Million

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report sales of $554.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $579.12 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $507.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 515.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.