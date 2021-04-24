Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $49.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $51.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $113.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $210.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $275.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

