Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $12.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.65 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $50.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.16 billion to $51.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.12 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $657.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $627.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

