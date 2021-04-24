Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $657.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $30.88 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

