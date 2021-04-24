Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post $605.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $617.80 million and the lowest is $590.10 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $661.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after buying an additional 155,268 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $291.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $295.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

