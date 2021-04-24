Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Announce -$0.81 EPS

Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.06. 535,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,768,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

