Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce $604.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $605.37 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $534.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.05.

JAZZ opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

