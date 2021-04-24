Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.43. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $16.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $19.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.45. 1,337,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,529. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

