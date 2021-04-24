Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post -$1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is ($0.50). The Boeing reported earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $238.38 on Friday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.35.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 11.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $24,912,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

