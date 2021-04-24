Brokerages Expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRIT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000.

Shares of TRIT stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. Triterras has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.