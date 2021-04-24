Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

TYL stock opened at $451.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.49 and its 200 day moving average is $426.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

