Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

