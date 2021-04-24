Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $217.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

