Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Woodward posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Woodward by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Woodward by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45. Woodward has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

