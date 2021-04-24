Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.