Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post sales of $55.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.53 million and the lowest is $55.30 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $60.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $223.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.