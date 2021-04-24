(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTA shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

About (BTA.L)

