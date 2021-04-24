BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $92,239.71 and $44.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded 62% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00091293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00651849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.85 or 0.07482354 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

